Alberta rock slide: Search for hikers to resume after deadly Banff National Park incident

One day after a rock slide in Banff National Park killed a person and injured three others, rescue crews are set to resume search efforts for other potential victims north of Lake Louise, Alta., on Friday.

“Parks Canada wardens and RCMP remained on site overnight,” read a joint statement issued by Parks Canada and the RCMP on Friday morning. “Parks Canada visitor safety teams will continue working today with support from Canada Task Force Two (CAN-TF2), a national disaster response team.

“CAN-TF2 is conducting infrared flights, through their partners in the Calgary Police Service, in a continued effort to complete a thorough assessment.”

The statement added that a geotechnical engineer will also conduct a slope stability assessment.

Helicopters were seen flying over the area late Thursday to look for potential missing hikers.

Emergency crews were first called to an area near Bow Glacier Falls at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The site of the slide is located about 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise along the Icefields Parkway.

Two victims of the slide were airlifted to hospitals, while another was taken to hospital by ground ambulance. First responders found one person already dead at the scene. Global News has learned that the person was Jutta Hinrichs.

View image in full screen Jutta Hinrichs is seen in this undated photo. Hinrichs died Thursday in a rockslide in Alberta. Submitted/Global News

Hinrichs’ friends told Global News she had just returned to Canada from Peru last Friday. They said she was an accomplished occupational therapist who had “a beautiful, caring soul with a huge smile and love of people and nature.”

Officials have said anyone who has not been able to account for loved ones believed to be in the area of the slide should contact Parks Canada.

“Bow Lake remains closed to all visitors,” officials said Friday, noting that a no-fly zone remains in place in the area to ensure public safety and to allow for emergency operations.

“Alpine Club of Canada guests staying at Bow Hut are safe. Visitors staying at Bow Hut will be able to exit on schedule via the usual route, which is unaffected and safe to travel. ”

The Icefields Parkway remains open but officials warned that there could be intermittent traffic disruptions in the area.