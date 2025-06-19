Rock slide leaves 1 dead, others seriously injured in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A large emergency response was dispatched to the Alberta Rocky Mountains on Thursday afternoon after a rock slide left several hikers injured and Global News has learned at least one person is dead.

It happened near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park, about 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise along the Highway 93 icefields parkway.

Alberta RCMP said Mounties and firefighters from Lake Louise were called out to the Bow Lake Falls trail at 1:30 p.m.

According to RCMP, multiple hikers were hit by a rock/landslide and “there may be serious injuries and/or fatalities” but police could not say how bad it was or how many people are hurt, as it was still an unfolding event.

STARS Air Ambulance also confirmed it is involved in the emergency response but as of publishing, had not shared any info about how many patients they had transported or what condition they were in. Alberta Health Services also didn’t have any information to share.

Parks Canada is leading the emergency response near Bow Glacier Falls.

The federal agency said visitor safety teams from both Banff and Jasper national parks are responding, with support from other agencies.

Temporary closures are expected on Highway 93 near Bow Lake to allow for emergency responders to work. Parks Canada asked that visitors avoid the area on Thursday.

According to Parks Canada, the Bow Glacier Falls trail is a moderate-difficulty hike in of 4.4 kilometres one-way, with an elevation gain of 190 metres, that takes about three hours round-trip.

