‘His loss is immeasurable,’ family says after 3-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle

A three-year-old Nova Scotia boy who was struck by a vehicle and later died in hospital is being remembered as being full of “life, curiosity, and love” in an online fundraiser to help his family.

A GoFundMe started by the child’s aunt says the boy was playing soccer with some other children and adults in the yard when the incident happened Friday evening.

“As you can imagine, this is something no parent can ever prepare for, and the entire family is devastated,” Felicia Newell wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called at around 7:50 p.m. on Friday to the scene at Brownstone Way in Bedford.

Police said Friday that paramedics rushed the child to hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, police confirmed no charges are forthcoming, and no summary offence tickets will be issued.

“The investigation has determined that speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision. This was a tragic incident and there was no criminal wrongdoing by the driver,” spokesperson Const. Martin Cromwell wrote.

“Halifax Regional Police extend heartfelt condolences to the boy’s family. Our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this event.”