Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

3-year-old Halifax boy dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing road

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2025 9:43 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
FILE - Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press
Police in Halifax say a toddler has died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night, not far from the city’s downtown.

Officers say they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian along a street in Bedford, a neighborhood north of downtown Halifax.

They say a three-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

Paramedics took the boy to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Halifax police say they’re sending condolences to the boy’s family and they thank witnesses and bystanders who remained at the scene.

Investigators say no charges have been laid and an investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

