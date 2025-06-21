3-year-old Halifax boy dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing road

See more sharing options

Police in Halifax say a toddler has died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night, not far from the city’s downtown.

Officers say they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian along a street in Bedford, a neighborhood north of downtown Halifax.

They say a three-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred in Bedford this evening. At approximately 7:50 p.m,, officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Brownstone Way in Bedford. A 3-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was stuck by a vehicle.… pic.twitter.com/WB8f7dnof2 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) June 21, 2025

Paramedics took the boy to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Halifax police say they’re sending condolences to the boy’s family and they thank witnesses and bystanders who remained at the scene.

Investigators say no charges have been laid and an investigation is ongoing.