3-year-old Halifax boy dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing road

Police in Halifax say a toddler has died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night, not far from the city’s downtown.
Officers say they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian along a street in Bedford, a neighborhood north of downtown Halifax.
They say a three-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit by the vehicle.
Paramedics took the boy to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Halifax police say they’re sending condolences to the boy’s family and they thank witnesses and bystanders who remained at the scene.
Investigators say no charges have been laid and an investigation is ongoing.
