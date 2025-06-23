Sherwood Park daycare employee accused of assaulting 5 kids

See more sharing options

A woman has been charged after police received a complaint about alleged assault at a daycare in Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.

The complaint about the Emerald Park Daycare was made in April.

Strathcona County RCMP began investigating and said to date, five victims between the ages of five and eight years old have been identified.

The assaults allegedly occurred between March 17 and April 3 of this year.

No serious injuries were reported or medical attention required as a result, police said.

An employee of the daycare — Navam Sharma, 21, of Edmonton — was charged with five counts of assault.

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on July 9.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any other information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).