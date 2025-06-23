Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sherwood Park daycare employee accused of assaulting 5 kids

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 3:44 pm
1 min read
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare franchise. View image in full screen
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare franchise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman has been charged after police received a complaint about alleged assault at a daycare in Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.

The complaint about the Emerald Park Daycare was made in April.

Strathcona County RCMP began investigating and said to date, five victims between the ages of five and eight years old have been identified.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The assaults allegedly occurred between March 17 and April 3 of this year.

No serious injuries were reported or medical attention required as a result, police said.

An employee of the daycare — Navam Sharma, 21, of Edmonton — was charged with five counts of assault.

Trending Now

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on July 9.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were released.

Anyone with any other information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or  Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices