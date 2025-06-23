Trump says Iran, Israel ceasefire to be phased in over next 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Read more on how Canada is mobilizing “crisis” response teams amid the conflict here.

What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it so important? Learn about the critical global shipping region and Iran’s threats here.

The U.S. on Sunday issued a “worldwide caution” alert for its citizens.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

The U.S. president said on his Truth Social website that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to the war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a U.S. strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,’” Trump posted.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Trump, fighting will continue for the next six hours into Tuesday morning local time, at which point Iran will begin its side of the ceasefire. Israel will join 12 hours later, Trump said, “and, upon the 24th hour, an official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the world,” he wrote.

The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump’s statement and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. There was also no immediate comment from Iran.

“For the Iranians, I think this is a new opportunity to actually pursue the path of peace” and end its nuclear program for good, U.S. Vice-President JD Vance told Fox News in an interview taking place moments after Trump posted his statement.

“The president really hit the reset button and said, ‘Look, let’s actually produce long-term peace for the region.’ That’s always been his goal.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump’s statement came shortly after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites but indicating it was prepared to step back from escalating tensions in the volatile region.

0:42 Iran is a ‘sponsor of terrorism’, Carney says

There were no U.S. casualties in the attack, Trump said, which he dismissed as a “very weak response.” He also said the U.S. was warned by Iran in advance.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base attack, but said it successfully intercepted the short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Iran said the volley matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Those comments, made immediately after the attack, suggested Iran wanted to de-escalate with the United States, something Trump himself said after the strikes early Sunday on Iran.

However, Israel’s war on Iran continued for an 11th day Monday, with both countries once again trading strikes.

1:34 Canada calls for de-escalation in Iran conflict as Carney visits Europe

The Israeli military warned Iranians it would continue to attack military sites around Tehran as its focus shifted to include symbolic targets. The military issued the warning on the social platform X, though Iranians are struggling to access the outside world due to an internet shutdown.

Story continues below advertisement

In Tehran, Israel hit the headquarters of the military force that suppressed recent protests and blew open a gate at Evin prison, which is notorious for holding political activists.

Iranian state television shared black-and-white surveillance footage of the strike at the facility known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

News of a ceasefire came shortly after Canada and the European Union issued a joint statement urging a “negotiated settlement” to end the conflict.

Iran said its Monday attacks targeted the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state television.

Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem, possibly from air defense systems in action, and Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency rescue service said there had been no reports of injuries.

In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the war. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

The group, which has provided detailed casualty figures from Iranian unrest such as the protests surrounding the death of Masha Amini in 2022, said of those killed, it identified 380 civilians and 253 security force personnel.

—With files from the Associated Press