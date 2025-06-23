U.S. issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. says it has issued a “worldwide caution security alert” as Israel and Iran continue to trade renewed rounds of strikes less than two days after the U.S. hit Iranian nuclear sites.

In a security alert posted late Sunday, the U.S. State Department said it’s advising American citizens worldwide to “exercise increased caution.”

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the alert reads. “There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.”

The alert advises U.S. citizens to consult its travel advisory, country information and any recent security alerts if planning travel.

Sunday’s advisory comes as world leaders continue to express concerns over the U.S. launching attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, with the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog saying he expected there to be heavy damage at the Fordo facility after bunker-buster bombs were used in the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also commented on Monday that he believed the involvement of countries outside the Middle East was moving the world towards great danger, comments that came after telling Iran’s foreign minister there was no justification for the U.S. bombing of Iran.

In the hours since the U.S. strikes, numerous airlines have cancelled more flights to various Middle Eastern countries, with Air France suspending flights to Tel Aviv on Monday until July 14 and Finnair cancelling its routes to and from Doha, Qatar through to this Sunday.

On Friday, Air Canada also suspended service between Toronto and Dubai until July 3, while flights to Israel remain suspended until Sept. 8.

Global News has asked Global Affairs Canada whether it plans to issue alerts similar to those of the U.S.

— with files from Reuters