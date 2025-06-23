Menu

Canada

Canada deploys ‘crisis emergency response’ as Iran-Israel strikes continue

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 11:38 am
3 min read
The Canadian government is deploying a “crisis emergency response” in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran worsens days after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The response will include 24-7 assistance and consular access for Canadians in the region, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement late Sunday night.

This comes as the United States has also issued a “worldwide caution” alert for its citizens abroad.

Canada is also providing departure options for Canadians wishing to leave Israel or the West Bank as the crisis intensifies and will also support those who wish to leave Iran.

Sunday’s planned departures from Israel had to be postponed to Monday, Global Affairs Canada said. It added that the Canadian government was in “regular communication with Canadians who have requested assistance in Iran, Israel and the West Bank.”

“We continue to work in close collaboration with our international partners and exploring all available avenues to assist Canadians,” Global Affairs Canada said in its statement.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) also issued a temporary halt on removals to Israel.

“This measure is being taken given the volatile and unpredictable situation in Israel due to ongoing hostilities with Iran,” the agency said in a statement Monday.

The order does not apply to individuals who are inadmissible to Canada on grounds of criminality, serious criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime or security.

The United States on Sunday attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict. Global Affairs Canada said in light of the U.S. strikes, Canada was “reviewing our mission security posture across the region in close collaboration with our international partners.”

Global Affairs Canada headquarters in Ottawa has increased surge capacity at its 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre to meet the requests from Canadians in the Middle East for emergency consular support.

Twenty members of GAC’s Standing Rapid Deployment Team have been deployed in Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Greece, Cyprus and Armenia. They will join hundreds of Canadian government personnel to offer ground assistance to Canadians in the region.

How to contact GAC

Canadian citizens and permanent residents requiring assistance can contact GAC’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre through various means:

  • Telephone: +1 613 996 8885 (collect calls accepted where available)
  • Email: me-mo.sos@international.gc.ca
  • SMS: +1 613 686 3658
  • WhatsApp: +1 613 909 8881

They can also follow GAC’s social media accounts on X and Facebook.

Canadians in Iran should ‘leave now’

Canadians in the region are being encouraged to register at the Registration of Canadians Abroad. This will give them regular updates about developments in the region, including travel options to leave the area.

Global Affairs Canada is asking Canadians in Iran to “leave now,” since Canada is unable to provide assistance within Iran.

“Canada closed its embassy in Tehran in 2012, and there is no Canadian government office in the country. As a result, our ability to provide consular services in Iran remains extremely limited,” the department says.

However, Canadian consular staff have been deployed in neighbouring countries in the region, including in Turkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan, for Canadians who are able to leave Iran via border crossings.

Details of where they should exit Iran and where they can find consular assistance will be sent to Canadians who are registered with Global Affairs Canada.

Canada continues to provide consular support in Israel and the West Bank to help Canadians with land transportation options to a safe third country where commercial air transportation is available, Global Affairs Canada said.

Global Affairs Canada’s web page on travel advice for Canadians in Israel can point Canadians to maritime travel options to Cyprus and land travel to both Jordan and Egypt.

However, Ottawa is cautioning Canadians to check the status of roads and border crossings before travelling.

