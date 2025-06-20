Lukes taken off IL and inserted into Jays lineup

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Nathan Lukes was reinstated from Toronto’s seven-day injured list on Friday and was immediately inserted into the Blue Jays lineup against the Chicago White Sox.

The outfielder was out with a concussion and his addition to Toronto’s batting order delayed the announcement of the Blue Jays’ lineup by about 30 minutes.

Lukes was pencilled in to hit seventh and play left field.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin (right lat strain) was reinstated from Toronto’s 15-day injured list and was also available to pitch against Chicago.

Lefty Justin Bruihl and outfielder Will Robertson were optioned to triple-A Buffalo in corresponding moves.

Right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer (thumb) had a bullpen session scheduled for Saturday.

It appears that the surefire Hall of Famer will likely start against the Cleveland Guardians at some point next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.