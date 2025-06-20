SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lukes taken off IL and inserted into Jays lineup

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Nathan Lukes was reinstated from Toronto’s seven-day injured list on Friday and was immediately inserted into the Blue Jays lineup against the Chicago White Sox.

The outfielder was out with a concussion and his addition to Toronto’s batting order delayed the announcement of the Blue Jays’ lineup by about 30 minutes.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war
Story continues below advertisement

Lukes was pencilled in to hit seventh and play left field.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin (right lat strain) was reinstated from Toronto’s 15-day injured list and was also available to pitch against Chicago.

Lefty Justin Bruihl and outfielder Will Robertson were optioned to triple-A Buffalo in corresponding moves.

Right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer (thumb) had a bullpen session scheduled for Saturday.

Trending Now

It appears that the surefire Hall of Famer will likely start against the Cleveland Guardians at some point next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices