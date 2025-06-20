Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec issues warning about diseases from ticks, mosquitoes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Doctor discusses measles, ticks, sunscreen and more'
Health Matters: Doctor discusses measles, ticks, sunscreen and more
WATCH - Health Matters: Doctor discusses measles, ticks, sunscreen and more – May 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s Health Department is warning people to stay vigilant about tick and mosquito bites as summer begins.

The department says ticks and mosquitoes can carry Lyme disease, West Nile virus, and California serogroup viruses, among others.

As well, the province says the warming climate is allowing ticks to survive more easily than before.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says there are several ways to protect against disease, such as using a DEET- or icaridin-based mosquito repellent and wearing light-coloured, lightweight clothing.

To prevent tick bites, people should stick to walking trails and avoid tall grass.

Trending Now

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne illness in Quebec.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 26, 2024, 681 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Quebec, compared to 652 cases for all of 2023. There were 125 cases in 2014, 160 in 2015, and 177 in 2016.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices