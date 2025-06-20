Quebec issues warning about diseases from ticks, mosquitoes

See more sharing options

Quebec’s Health Department is warning people to stay vigilant about tick and mosquito bites as summer begins.

The department says ticks and mosquitoes can carry Lyme disease, West Nile virus, and California serogroup viruses, among others.

As well, the province says the warming climate is allowing ticks to survive more easily than before.

It says there are several ways to protect against disease, such as using a DEET- or icaridin-based mosquito repellent and wearing light-coloured, lightweight clothing.

To prevent tick bites, people should stick to walking trails and avoid tall grass.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne illness in Quebec.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 26, 2024, 681 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Quebec, compared to 652 cases for all of 2023. There were 125 cases in 2014, 160 in 2015, and 177 in 2016.