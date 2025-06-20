Some Acuvue contact lenses are being recalled, Health Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada says a voluntary recall has been issued by Johnson & Johnson Vision care over several models of one of its Acuvue contact lenses.

A total of 13 models of the Acuvue Oasys Max 1-day Multi-Focal Contact Lenses are affected by the recall, with people advised to contact the manufacturer if more information is needed.

The recall is due to a high density of microbubbles that could cause “visual disturbances.”

The microbubbles, also known as microscopic voids within the contact lens, were found in “specific limited lots,” and Health Canada says while it poses no medical harm, it could cause visual disturbances, “particularly in low-light conditions.”

Lenses with the lot or serial number of SENOFILCON A with a varying range of prescriptions are affected by the recall, with the full list available on Health Canada’s website.

The recall began on June 12, however it does not advise how many affected products there might be nor a time frame for affected lenses.

Health Canada posted about the recall on June 20.