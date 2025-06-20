Menu

Crime

Police arrest suspect in basement of Ontario home after break-in

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., on Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., on Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Police in an Ontario town have arrested one man and are searching for more suspects after a home invasion where a shot was fired, but no one was injured.

On Thursday around 4 a.m., three suspects forced their way through the back door of a home on Brookfield Crescent in Oakville, police said.

Halton Regional Police, who responded to the reported home invasion, said one of the suspects had a handgun and several residents were home at the time.

More than one of the people inside the house heard the sound of breaking glass, according to police, and confronted the suspects.

Police said one of the suspects fled to the basement, where they were later arrested by the officers who responded to the call. The other suspects fled, and one allegedly fired a shot.

“Thankfully no physical injuries were sustained by household residents,” police said in a news release. “No property was taken.”

Police believe the home invasion was motivated by auto theft.

A 20-year-old man from North York has been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

