Crime

Woman found shot in Summerside parking lot in southeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 5:37 pm
1 min read
A woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries from the Market at Summerside just off 91 Street and Ellerslie Road on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. View image in full screen
A woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries from the Market at Summerside just off 91 Street and Ellerslie Road on June 18, 2025. Global News
A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a shopping complex parking lot just off 91 Street and Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton late Wednesday night.

The large scene focused on an area outside the Brewsters Brewing Company and Restaurant in the Market at Summerside, where evidence markers could be seen inside the blocked off area.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a call about a woman who had been shot.

She was found in the parking lot and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police said there is no update on her condition.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries from the Market at Summerside just off 91 Street and Ellerslie Road on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
A woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries from the Market at Summerside just off 91 Street and Ellerslie Road on Wed. June 18, 2025. Global News
Security footage viewed by Global News showed two people walking from Brewsters toward a Shoppers Drug Mart across the parking lot on Wednesday night.

Police cars and an ambulance arrived shortly after and took the woman to hospital.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information or dashcam video from the area to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

