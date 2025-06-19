Calgary man accused of sexually assaulting women he met on dating apps

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Calgary man faces two counts of sexual assault after being accused of meeting two women through online dating apps, then sexually assaulting them.

Calgary police allege the first victim began communicating with the man in June 2023, using a dating app before meeting him in person for a date in September 2023.

After the date, police said, the man invited the woman back to his apartment where they engaged in consensual activity and the woman spent the night.

Investigators allege, the next morning, the man sexually assaulted the woman and she immediately left the residence.

Police said she reported the incident to them in January 2025.

Investigators allege a second woman met the same man on a dating app in December 2024 and after going on a couple of dates, the woman agreed to meet the man at his apartment for another date.

Police allege that after briefly engaging in consensual activity, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

She left the residence and reported the incident to police in January 2025.

Police said 36-year-old Tuoyo Barnabas has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents, or similar incidents, to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.crimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault and police are reminding anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a sexual assault to report it, even if many years have passed.