Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man accused of sexually assaulting women he met on dating apps

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 4:49 pm
1 min read
A Calgary man has been charged with two counts of sexually assaulting two women he allegedly met through online dating apps. View image in full screen
A Calgary man has been charged with two counts of sexually assaulting two women he allegedly met through online dating apps. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 36-year-old Calgary man faces two counts of sexual assault after being accused of meeting two women through online dating apps, then sexually assaulting them.

Calgary police allege the first victim began communicating with the man in June 2023, using a dating app before meeting him in person for a date in September 2023.

After the date, police said, the man invited the woman back to his apartment where they engaged in consensual activity and the woman spent the night.

Investigators allege, the next morning, the man sexually assaulted the woman and she immediately left the residence.

Police said she reported the incident to them in January 2025.

Click to play video: 'First-of-its-Kind Montreal Study Examines Safety of Dating Apps'
First-of-its-Kind Montreal Study Examines Safety of Dating Apps

Investigators allege a second woman met the same man on a dating app in December 2024 and after going on a couple of dates, the woman agreed to meet the man at his apartment for another date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege that after briefly engaging in consensual activity, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She left the residence and reported the incident to police in January 2025.

Police said 36-year-old Tuoyo Barnabas has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents, or similar incidents, to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.crimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault and police are reminding anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a sexual assault to report it, even if many years have passed.

Click to play video: 'Dating apps ‘worse than ever’ for your privacy, report warns'
Dating apps ‘worse than ever’ for your privacy, report warns
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices