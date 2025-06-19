BC NDP dragging heels on pledge to end privatization of HandyDART, union says

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing HandyDART drivers is voicing frustration with delays in a decision on whether to end privatization of the service.

HandyDART, a door-to-door shared ride service for people with mobility issues and other complex needs, is currently operated by French for-profit contractor TransDev.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724, which represents about 600 workers, says the BC NDP promised to bring the service back into government before the last provincial election.

“David Eby made a promise to end privatization of HandyDart, and we’d like to see him follow through with that promise,” union president Joe McCann said.

“So far there has been a lot of empty promises, a lot of delays.”

About 30,000 people rely on HandyDART, but a group representing riders says the quality of service has declined, and they feel like their voices aren’t heard with it in the hands of private operators.

“It’s a crapshoot trying to get through to the call centre, book a ride if you can seven days in advance — I don’t know how anyone can run their life seven days ahead,” said Beth McKellar, co-founder of the HandyDART Riders’ Alliance.

“I strongly believe if it is brought in-house, there is more accountability.”

The union says HandyDART has become increasingly reliant on subcontracting out to taxis, which now account for about a quarter of rides, up from seven per cent.

“When you’re waiting for public transit, you expect public transit. Our drivers are trained, well-trained,” McCann said.

“Taxi drivers aren’t trained to that standard. And they have a different business model. They need to hustle. And get to the next client.”

Asked about plans for the service Thursday, Premier David Eby was non-committal.

“The focus of our government has been ensuring we’re bringing the most vulnerable along, but the group of people that really feels pressure has expanded, it includes the middle class, and concerns around housing and health care and safe communities, which are the focus of our government,” he said.

TransDev’s current contract expires in 2026.

TransLink was expected to announce a decision on HandyDART’s future next week, but the move has been delayed yet again for further review.

“They’re hiring more consultants, going to have more reviews, and I wonder how many millions of dollars are being wasted that could’ve been sent directly into HandyDART,” McCann said.

Data shows HandyDART ridership grew six per cent last year, and that number is expected to continue climbing as B.C.’s population ages.

TransLink says most trips are completed on time.

But riders like McKellar believe something needs to change.

“None of us are getting any younger. A lot of people are born with disabilities and they need to get around and whatnot, and the service just won’t be there,” she said.