Senators, Zetterlund agree to three-year contract

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators signed forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year, US$12.825-million contract extension Thursday.

Zetterlund produced 19 goals and 22 assists in 84 games split between the Senators and San Jose Sharks last season.

Ottawa acquired the five-foot-11, 220-pound winger from San Jose at the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old registered two goals and three assists in 20 regular-season games with the Senators before going scoreless in six playoff contests in a first-round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Zetterlund was drafted in the third round, 63rd overall, by the New Jersey Devils in 2017.

The Devils traded him to the Sharks in February 2023 as part of the deal to acquire forward Timo Meier. Zetterlund posted a career-best 24 goals and 44 points the following season.

“We were pleased to acquire Fabian at the deadline last season and very happy to extend him for three more years,” general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. “He brings commitment and work ethic with a scoring touch to our group.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.