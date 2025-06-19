SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Senators, Zetterlund agree to three-year contract

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators signed forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year, US$12.825-million contract extension Thursday.

Zetterlund produced 19 goals and 22 assists in 84 games split between the Senators and San Jose Sharks last season.

Ottawa acquired the five-foot-11, 220-pound winger from San Jose at the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

The 25-year-old registered two goals and three assists in 20 regular-season games with the Senators before going scoreless in six playoff contests in a first-round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Zetterlund was drafted in the third round, 63rd overall, by the New Jersey Devils in 2017.

The Devils traded him to the Sharks in February 2023 as part of the deal to acquire forward Timo Meier. Zetterlund posted a career-best 24 goals and 44 points the following season.

“We were pleased to acquire Fabian at the deadline last season and very happy to extend him for three more years,” general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. “He brings commitment and work ethic with a scoring touch to our group.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

