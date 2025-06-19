Marineland looking to sell amusement rides as Ontario park ‘evolves’

Send this page to someone via email

Marineland, one of Canada’s most popular aquatic amusement parks, is looking to sell its rides.

A news release published Tuesday in a U.S. trade publication indicates Rides Plus, LLC and another party are assisting Marineland with the sale of its rides, making them available for purchase by amusement operators, entertainment companies and other qualified buyers.

“For decades, Marineland has been home to a collection of beloved rides that have brought joy to millions of guests,” the release reads.

“As the park evolves, it is now oﬀering buyers the opportunity to own a piece of amusement park history. The sale includes a range of classic attractions, from thrill rides to family-friendly favorites.”

Marineland, which opened in 1961 in Niagara Falls, Ont., has been beleaguered as of late and has yet to announce if it will open this year.

Traditionally, the park would be open from the May long weekend to Thanksgiving. Last year, Marineland announced it would open for July and August.

Earlier this year, Niagara Falls approved an application by Marineland to sever its property so it can raise money to move its animals and operate the park.

A lawyer for Marineland told The Canadian Press in February that the park had not yet been sold, and money was needed for operations and to help fund a move of its remaining marine mammals, which include 31 beluga whales.

Marineland was founded by John Holer, who came to Canada from Slovenia. He and his wife, Marie, operated the park for decades. Marie took over the tourist attraction in 2018 after John’s death.

In 2023, Marineland said it was looking for a new owner to help transition the park to a new era. The park said last year that the transition to new ownership was ongoing, but did not provide details. Property records last summer showed no change in hands, The Canadian Press reported.

Marie’s death was announced last September, and the future of the park has remained in doubt since.

Over the years, millions flocked to the park to see killer whales put on big shows with bigger splashes. There were also dolphins, seals, sea lions and, eventually, beluga whales, along with a wide variety of land animals.

The park attracted a lot of criticism from protesters over the years, with many concerned about the well-being of the marine mammals kept in captivity.

Seventeen whales have died at Marineland since 2019, including its last killer whale and the last captive orca in Canada, Kiska, which died in 2023. Ontario’s animal cruelty investigators have been investigating the park since 2020.

Marineland has long defended its treatment of its animals and says the deaths are part of the natural cycle of life.

— with files from The Canadian Press