Canada

Marineland succeeds in bid to sever property so it can raise money to move animals

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another beluga dies at Marineland. Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park'
Another beluga dies at Marineland. Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
RELATED: Another beluga dies at Marineland. Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park – Oct 9, 2024
The City of Niagara Falls has approved an application by Marineland to sever its property so it can raise money to move its animals and operate the park.

The city approved the application at a committee of adjustment hearing Tuesday evening.

A lawyer for Marineland says the park has not yet been sold and money is needed for operations and to help fund a move of its remaining marine mammals, which include 31 beluga whales.

Eighteen belugas, one killer whale and one dolphin have died at Marineland since late 2019.

Marineland has long defended its treatment of its animals and says the deaths are part of the natural cycle of life.

Several animal rights organizations at the meeting offered to help relocate the park’s animals.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

