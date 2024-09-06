Menu

Canada

Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says ‘succession plan’ in place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 4:17 pm
1 min read
Scaled down marineland opens without rides, animals
RELATED: Scaled down marineland opens without rides, animals – Jun 28, 2024
Marineland’s owner, Marie Holer, has died.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says her unwavering support was integral to the park’s legacy.

Marineland says the park remains under strong leadership.

Holer’s husband, John Holer, died in 2018, leaving the park to his wife to run.

Marineland says John Holer had put in place a “robust” succession plan, but the park did not provide details.

Marineland has said the park is up for sale, and it only operated two months this summer at vastly reduced rates with a significant part of the park closed.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

