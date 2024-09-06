Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says ‘succession plan’ in place

See more sharing options

Marineland’s owner, Marie Holer, has died.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says her unwavering support was integral to the park’s legacy.

Marineland says the park remains under strong leadership.

Holer’s husband, John Holer, died in 2018, leaving the park to his wife to run.

Marineland says John Holer had put in place a “robust” succession plan, but the park did not provide details.

Marineland has said the park is up for sale, and it only operated two months this summer at vastly reduced rates with a significant part of the park closed.