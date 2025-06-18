As B.C.’s over-50 population grows, advocates want the shingles vaccine covered

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors’ advocates are calling on the province to pay for the shingles vaccine.

Currently, the shingles vaccine is not covered under B.C. MSP but it is funded in some other provinces for certain age groups.

The vaccine is recommended for adults aged 50 and older and according to studies is more than 90 per cent effective.

Almost 40 per cent of B.C.’s population is over 50 and physicians warn that shingles, which is a debilitating condition itself, can lead to other, more serious health concerns.

Victoria-based physician, Dr. Wayne Ghesquiere, said any barriers to vaccination should be removed.

“Removing any obstacle to getting the vaccine, sometimes cost is an obstacle, the number-one obstacle is actually a health-care provider recommending the vaccine and educating the public what are the risks of shingles and the benefits of it,” he said.

“That’s the number-one obstacle. Patients just aren’t aware of the risks that they have.”

Two doses of the vaccine are usually required and in B.C., the cost is approximately $150 per dose.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said they are always open to discussions about what should be funded by the government.

“I think that’s an excellent question in terms of the impact shingles as a disease can have on people and their health,” she said.

Seniors’ advocates would like to see the vaccine covered under MSP.

“The only thing standing in the way of British Columbia providing it is having the political will to do so,” Laura Tamblyn Watts, founder and CEO of CanAge said.

“And making sure that we are standing up for science.”