Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dangerous thunderstorms, funnel clouds possible in Alberta: Environment Canada

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 3:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supercell vs Landspout Tornado'
Supercell vs Landspout Tornado
WATCH (June 2018): A landspout tornado is created by heat rising from the surface and updrafts. It starts at the ground and can build up towards the cloud. A supercell tornado is created by a severe thunderstorm that forms a wall cloud which lowers towards the surface and produces a tornado. – Jun 27, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another day of potentially dangerous weather is expected for much of Alberta on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather watches and warnings for a large swath of the province, stretching from the far northwest of the province to just north of Lethbridge .

The national weather agency warns that slow moving thunderstorms are developing along the foothills and will move eastward throughout the day, creating the potential for heavy rain, hail large enough to cause injury or property damage and wind gusts strong enough to damage trees, buildings and overturn vehicles.

Environment Canada said severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and hail, like this storm that hit the town of Okotoks on Saturday (June 14, 2025). View image in full screen
Environment Canada said severe thunderstorms moving across Alberta on Wednesday could produce damaging winds and hail, like this storm that hit the town of Okotoks on June 14, 2025. Courtesy Charlene Tondu

Environment Canada warns that severe storms also have the potential to produce funnel clouds or tornadoes and is urging anyone who hears thunder to seek shelter.

Story continues below advertisement
The skies grew dark over the city of Calgary when this thunderstorm rolled through the city on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The skies grew dark over Calgary when a thunderstorm rolled through the city on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

The latest information on all the weather watches and warnings across Alberta is available by visiting Environment Canada online.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s summer forecast 2025: Hot and dry conditions a concern for wildfires'
Canada’s summer forecast 2025: Hot and dry conditions a concern for wildfires
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices