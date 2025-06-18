Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Mamma mia! 80-year-old man tries to drive car down Rome’s Spanish Steps

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Car gets stuck as man mistakenly drives down Rome’s famous Spanish Steps'
Car gets stuck as man mistakenly drives down Rome’s famous Spanish Steps
An 80-year-old man who tried to drive a vehicle down the Spanish Steps in Rome on Tuesday got stuck. The driver, who has not been identified by local police, tested negative for alcohol following the incident. Firefighters were called to the scene and used a crane to remove the car from the historic steps.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An 80-year-old man who drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the historic Spanish Steps landmark in Rome early Tuesday could not explain how he ended up stuck atop the famed walkway, according to Italian police.

The man tested negative for alcohol and was fined on the spot for driving down the iconic monument in the centre of the ancient city.

Police said the man, a resident of Rome, wasn’t sure how he wound up driving down the steps. Authorities did not release his name, nor confirm if the car was his.

Firefighters used a crane to remove the compact vehicle from the steps, The Associated Press reported.

Firefighters in Rome use a crane to remove a car that got stuck on the Spanish Steps after a man in his 80s drove it, without explanation, onto the historic monument. View image in full screen
Firefighters in Rome used a crane to remove a car that got stuck on the Spanish Steps on June 17, 2025, after a man in his 80s drove down the historic monument. AP photo

While the Spanish Steps — one of Rome’s most recognizable monuments — was not built for vehicles, some drivers have attempted to drive down them in the past.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A Saudi man was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after a surveillance camera recorded him driving a rented Maserati down the 135 travertine steps in 2022.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Spanish Steps are named after the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See, which is located in Piazza di Spagna, a nearby square.

The steps were built in the 1720s, have long been a popular people-watching spot, and are no stranger to film appearances, including in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, where Tom Cruise drove down the staircase in a small, bright yellow car.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices