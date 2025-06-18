Mamma mia! 80-year-old man tries to drive car down Rome’s Spanish Steps

Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year-old man who drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the historic Spanish Steps landmark in Rome early Tuesday could not explain how he ended up stuck atop the famed walkway, according to Italian police.

The man tested negative for alcohol and was fined on the spot for driving down the iconic monument in the centre of the ancient city.

Police said the man, a resident of Rome, wasn’t sure how he wound up driving down the steps. Authorities did not release his name, nor confirm if the car was his.

Firefighters used a crane to remove the compact vehicle from the steps, The Associated Press reported.

View image in full screen Firefighters in Rome used a crane to remove a car that got stuck on the Spanish Steps on June 17, 2025, after a man in his 80s drove down the historic monument. AP photo

While the Spanish Steps — one of Rome’s most recognizable monuments — was not built for vehicles, some drivers have attempted to drive down them in the past.

A Saudi man was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after a surveillance camera recorded him driving a rented Maserati down the 135 travertine steps in 2022.

The Spanish Steps are named after the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See, which is located in Piazza di Spagna, a nearby square.

The steps were built in the 1720s, have long been a popular people-watching spot, and are no stranger to film appearances, including in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, where Tom Cruise drove down the staircase in a small, bright yellow car.

— With files from The Associated Press