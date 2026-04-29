Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Hockey fans in Buffalo step in, sing ‘O Canada’ after singer’s mic failure

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 11:04 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Buffalo Sabres fans finish singing ‘O Canada’ after anthem singer’s microphone cuts out'
Buffalo Sabres fans finish singing ‘O Canada’ after anthem singer’s microphone cuts out
A heartwarming display of what was once one of the world's closest friendships was put on display at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Tuesday night before a Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres playoff game.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hockey fans in Buffalo stepped in and sang the Canadian national anthem before Tuesday night’s Game 5 of the Sabres’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series after the singer’s microphone cut out.

Cami Clune, a former The Voice finalist from Buffalo, appeared to have some technical issues as she began to sing O Canada ahead of the game.

As her microphone cut out, the crowd came together at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., to sing along and help her out.

“Well that was interesting!!” Clune wrote on Threads afterward. “Thank you all for singing along with me. We have the best fans ever!”

In another post on X, Clune wrote, “What a night. Truly grateful for this city. Buffalo always shows up. On to Game 6, let’s go!!”

Story continues below advertisement

Fans in the crowd shared video of the moment to social media.

David Alter, a reporter for the Hockey News, took to X and wrote, “Amazing scene as the mic cuts out as the Sabres crowd sings Oh Canada in the anthem singer’s place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Bové, sports director at WKBW, also shared a video on X, writing, “Well this is pretty cool. Anthem singer’s mic stopped working and the fans just perfectly sang O Canada.”

Joe Thomas, whose band Mayday Buffalo also played at the game, spoke about the moment in a video shared to Threads.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Before the game we had a really cool moment with Cami Clune leading us all in a moment of kinship with our Canadian brethren,” he wrote in the caption.

Click to play video: 'Fans boo U.S. national anthem at Vancouver Canucks game'
Fans boo U.S. national anthem at Vancouver Canucks game
Story continues below advertisement

At most arenas in the United States, O Canada is performed when the visiting team is Canadian but in Buffalo, the Canadian anthem is sung before each game, as it borders Ontario.

Clune received a new microphone before she sang The Star-Spangled Banner. The Buffalo Sabres lost the game to the Boston Bruins with a score of 2-1. The Sabres lead the series three games to two and the Bruins will host Game 6 in Boston on Friday.

In 2023, Canadian fans stepped in to help out their American counterparts during a microphone mishap.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans jumped in to sing The Star-Spangled Banner during a March 2023 game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Areana in Toronto and didn’t miss a beat when singer Natalie Morris’s microphone malfunctioned.

Story continues below advertisement

The moment at the Sabres-Bruins game comes after sports fans in arenas across Canada have occasionally booed loudly while the U.S. national anthem is played at NHL and NBA games in the past couple of years — even during a WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto last March — in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs imposed on the country and his comments about making Canada the “51st state.”

But it wasn’t just the Canadians protesting the U.S. national anthem. The Canadian national anthem was booed by fans at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025, which came after the jeering of the U.S. national anthem during the opening rounds in Montreal the week prior.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices