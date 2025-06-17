Jays starter Francis goes on IL, Swanson DFA’ed

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.

The move, announced by the team a few hours before Tuesday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, was retroactive to last Sunday.

After a strong second half last year, Francis has struggled this season. He posted a 2-8 record and 6.05 earned-run average over 14 starts.

The Blue Jays also designated reliever Erik Swanson for assignment, selected left-hander Justin Bruihl to the major-league roster and recalled right-hander Paxton Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo.

Swanson missed the first two months of the season due to a nerve issue and has been ineffective since his return.

The right-hander was 1-0 with a 15.19 ERA over six appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.