SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays starter Francis goes on IL, Swanson DFA’ed

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.

The move, announced by the team a few hours before Tuesday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, was retroactive to last Sunday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war

After a strong second half last year, Francis has struggled this season. He posted a 2-8 record and 6.05 earned-run average over 14 starts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays also designated reliever Erik Swanson for assignment, selected left-hander Justin Bruihl to the major-league roster and recalled right-hander Paxton Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Swanson missed the first two months of the season due to a nerve issue and has been ineffective since his return.

Trending Now

The right-hander was 1-0 with a 15.19 ERA over six appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices