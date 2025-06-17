Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s northeast

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death that happened Sunday in the community of Pineridge.

Officers were called out around 3:50 p.m. to the 6300 block of Rundlehorn Drive northeast for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival they found a man in distress who was transported to hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death, but said there is no risk to the public.

Officers were first called out to reports of an assault on Sunday in the 6300 block of Rundlehorn Drive northeast. A man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and police expect to be able to release more details after that.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information of interest to investigators to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppersby calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.