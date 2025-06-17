Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s northeast

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 3:55 pm
1 min read
Calgary police homicide investigators are investigating a suspicious death after officers were called out to reports of an assault in the community of Pineridge on Sunday. View image in full screen
Calgary police homicide investigators are investigating a suspicious death after officers were called out to reports of an assault in the community of Pineridge on Sunday. Global News
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death that happened Sunday in the community of Pineridge.

Officers were called out around 3:50 p.m. to the 6300 block of Rundlehorn Drive northeast for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival they found a man in distress who was transported to hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death, but said there is no risk to the public.

Officers were first called out to reports of an assault on Sunday in the 6300 block of Rundlehorn Drive northeast. A man was rushed to hospital where he later died. View image in full screen
Officers were first called out to reports of an assault on Sunday in the 6300 block of Rundlehorn Drive northeast.  A man was rushed to hospital where he later died. Global News

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and police expect to be able to release more details after that.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information of interest to investigators to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppersby calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

