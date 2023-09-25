Menu

Crime

Pineridge death deemed homicide, victim believed to have been shot through window of home

By Ryan White Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 7:20 pm
Police tape and a CPS unit outside of a Pineridge home on Sunday, Sept. 24. The body of Ali Shaiet, 58, was found inside and police have deemed it a homicide. View image in full screen
Police tape and a CPS unit outside of a Pineridge home on Sunday, Sept. 24. The body of Ali Shaiet, 58, was found inside and police have deemed it a homicide. Global News
The Calgary Police Service has identified the victim of a suspicious weekend death in a northeast neighbourhood and say his death is now considered a homicide.

An autopsy confirmed that 58-year-old Ali Shaiet was the man found dead on Sunday in a home in the 2000 block of 65th Street Northeast, in the community of Pineridge.

Investigators believe Shaiet had been shot through a window, but have not indicated when the shooting occurred.

Police were originally called to the area at around noon on Sunday for reports of a man in medical distress and officers located Shaiet’s body inside the house.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

