Calgary police investigating suspicious death in northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they are investigating a suspicious death inside a residence in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a residence located in the 2000 block of 65 Street N.E. for reports of a man in medical distress. According to a Sunday afternoon release, officers located a man dead in the residence.

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is now investigating the incident and officers are speaking with multiple witnesses, the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police said no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.