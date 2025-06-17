Menu

Canada

Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 2:51 pm
1 min read
Courthouse in Dartmouth, N.S. View image in full screen
The courthouse in Dartmouth, N.S., where a jury has begun deliberating in the second-degree murder trial of Adam Drake after weeks of testimony. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
After weeks of testimony, a jury has begun deliberating in the second-degree murder trial of Adam Drake.

Drake, 34, is accused of fatally stabbing Dartmouth battle rapper Pat Stay at a Halifax nightclub in the early hours of Sept. 4, 2022.

Deliberations began shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in a Dartmouth courthouse, following hours of instruction from Justice Scott Norton.

Closing arguments from both the Crown and defence wrapped up in recent days.

Norton said only physical and video evidence, witness testimony and the agreed statement of facts can be used in deciding whether Drake can be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Click to play video: 'Defence makes closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay'
Defence makes closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay

He also said no factors outside of the trial’s evidence can play a role in the jury’s decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay died after being stabbed at the Yacht Club Social.

The trial has centred around surveillance footage from the club, which both the Crown and defence interpret differently.

The defence says the video doesn’t show Drake stabbing the popular rapper, while the Crown uses a process of elimination argument to conclude no one but Drake was in a position to stab Stay at the time.

The judge reminded the jury they are restricted from using any electronic devices during deliberation.

If no verdict is reached Tuesday night, the jury will return Wednesday morning and continue deliberations.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments begin in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Pat Stay'
Closing arguments begin in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Pat Stay
