Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia as Carney urges support for Ukraine

Canada on Tuesday imposed sweeping new sanctions against hundreds of Russian individuals, entities and vessels in Moscow’s “shadow fleet” as the federal government reaffirmed its support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the sanctions package alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta, along with billions of dollars in what he said was “additional” military aid for Ukraine.

“This underscores the importance of standing in total solidarity with Ukraine, with the Ukrainian people, and we had a discussion last night amongst G7 leaders … We underscored the importance of using maximum pressure against Russia, who has refused to come to the table” for ceasefire negotiations, Carney said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said in a statement the new sanctions target 77 individuals and 39 entities involved in financing Russia’s war effort or who have benefited from the war, as well as those involved in developing quantum technologies for the Russian military.

As well, an additional 201 vessels involved in the movement of arms, oil, liquified natural gas and other goods will face sanctions, bringing the total number to over 300.

Canada will also impose new export restrictions on chemical and biological weapons production, industrial goods and other sensitive technologies, as well as restrictions on coal, metals and other imports “through which Russia gains revenue,” the government statement said.

Anand said the sanctions package was Canada’s largest ever for vessels and trade and one of its most important since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Russia’s “shadow fleet,” made up of hundreds of vessels, was set up in 2022 after western allies imposed a price cap and sanctions on Russian oil. The vessels evade the sanctions through hidden ownership but are still operated by Moscow.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout of Carney’s meeting with Zelenskyy that Canada will also provide Ukraine with “an additional $2 billion in new military support to Ukraine, with funding for drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles, among other capabilities.”

Carney said before the meeting that helicopters will also be provided through the aid package.

The PMO did not immediately respond when asked to clarify if the $2 billion is new funding. Ottawa has previously said the $4.5 billion in military aid already committed by Ottawa since 2022 is meant to fund the delivery of equipment to Ukraine through to 2029.

Carney said Canada will also deliver $2.3 billion in loan funding to Ukraine to help pay for the rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed by Russia’s invasion.

That funding is part of a total $5-billion contribution by Canada to a US$50 billion loan program agreed to by the G7 last year, which will be paid for with revenue from frozen Russian assets.

“I thank you for your military package,” Zelenskyy told Carney before their meeting. “It’s important for our soldiers to be strong on the battlefield, to stay strong, until Russia will be ready for the peace negotiations.

“We are ready for the peace negotiations, unconditional ceasefire. I think it’s very important, but for this we need pressure.”

G7 leaders — minus U.S. President Donald Trump, who left late Monday for Washington to deal with the growing conflict between Israel and Iran — held a working session alongside Zelenskyy Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Trump has been pushing Russia and Ukraine to hold talks toward a 30-day ceasefire and an end to the more than three-year war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no willingness to agree to a ceasefire, however, and his forces have continued to attack Ukraine.

Kyiv was bombarded overnight with 32 missiles and more than 440 drones, Zelenskyy said — the deadliest attack on the capital this year.

The attack killed at least 16 people and wounded 134, Ukrainian officials said later.

“It’s a big tragedy for us and we need support from our allies,” he said.

The PMO’s readout said Carney reiterated Canada’s call for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and affirmed Canada’s support for Ukraine.

“To be absolutely clear: the support will be unwavering until we get a just peace for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” the prime minister told reporters.

The United Kingdom announced its own Russian sanctions package earlier Tuesday. It included six entities, 20 “shadow fleet” vessels, and two U.K. residents it accused of sending high-end electronics to Moscow.

The European Union was considering new sanctions as well, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

Trump, however, left Canada without agreeing to additional U.S. sanctions on Russia. He did not meet with Zelenskyy while in Canada, despite the Ukrainian president saying he had hoped for a meeting.

Trump said on Monday that the then-Group of Eight had been wrong to expel Russia after Putin ordered the occupation of Crimea in 2014, a statement that earned praise from the Kremlin.

—with files from Reuters