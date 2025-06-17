200 charges laid in massive drug and weapons seizure in Sudbury

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-month multi-jurisdictional investigation into street gang activity has led to the arrest of 22 people and the seizure of more than $1.9 million worth of drugs, firearms and cash in northeastern Ontario.

Dubbed Project Saturate, the probe targeted the trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and other illicit substances in the Greater Sudbury area, allegedly orchestrated by two GTA-based street gangs.

In a news release, Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said a total of 25 people, many from the GTA, were charged with 197 combined offences. Arrest warrants have been issued for three people who remain at large.

A total of 20 search warrants were executed in Sudbury, Mississauga, Hamilton, Richmond Hill, Pickering and Toronto over two days.

The operations involved an extensive collaboration among several police units, including tactical, emergency response and organized crime teams from municipal, provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.

The first search took place on May 8, followed by a second one on May 29.

Among the items seized were large quantities of narcotics, including approximately 7.3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 12 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

GSPS Chief Sara Cunningham said the seizure highlights the broader social cost of organized crime and the urgency of targeted enforcement.

“Illicit drugs pose a serious threat to the safety, security and overall wellness of our community,” said Cunningham.

Police also recovered four firearms, thousands of pills believed to be oxycodone and methamphetamine, a significant amount of cannabis, over $260,000 in cash, digital devices and property alleged to be linked to criminal activity.

“This quantity of drugs seized in a community like Sudbury is significant,” said OPP acting Det. Supt. Andy Bradford with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau. “We also seized four firearms, which supports the notion that the presence of street gangs brings the potential for gun violence.”

Authorities say they remain committed to identifying, investigating and disrupting criminal networks through intelligence-led policing and strong collaborative partnerships at the local, provincial, and national levels.

“This significant seizure is a clear example of the harm caused by organized crime and the importance of taking decisive action,” said Cunningham.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms or drug trafficking is encouraged to contact the OPP or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.