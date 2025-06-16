Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Reggie White Jr, add new long snapper

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 9:12 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Reggie White Jr. (84) makes a touchdown catch as Ottawa Redblacks' Ty Cranston (33) defends during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Thursday, June 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Reggie White Jr. (84) makes a touchdown catch as Ottawa Redblacks' Ty Cranston (33) defends during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Thursday, June 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a number of moves as they returned to the practice field for the first time since their season-opening victory.

The Bombers released one of their big free agent signings in receiver Reggie White Jr. and signed long snapper Ian Leroux to the practice roster.

White was only on the practice squad after not making the initial 45-man roster out of training camp.

Leroux returns to the club after he was one of the late cuts in training camp. Linebacker Shayne Gauthier handled the long snapping duties after veteran Mike Benson was injured in their win over the BC Lions.

The Bombers also activated first string quarterback Zach Collaros who was suspended for their first game for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request. And punter Jamieson Sheahan was transferred to the practice roster, which is thought to be only a temporary move to free up a roster spot for Collaros.

The Bombers will travel to B.C. to face the Lions in the rematch on Saturday, with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Manitoba time.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

