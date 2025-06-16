Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Reggie White Jr, add new long snapper

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a number of moves as they returned to the practice field for the first time since their season-opening victory.

The Bombers released one of their big free agent signings in receiver Reggie White Jr. and signed long snapper Ian Leroux to the practice roster.

White was only on the practice squad after not making the initial 45-man roster out of training camp.

Leroux returns to the club after he was one of the late cuts in training camp. Linebacker Shayne Gauthier handled the long snapping duties after veteran Mike Benson was injured in their win over the BC Lions.

The Bombers also activated first string quarterback Zach Collaros who was suspended for their first game for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request. And punter Jamieson Sheahan was transferred to the practice roster, which is thought to be only a temporary move to free up a roster spot for Collaros.

The Bombers will travel to B.C. to face the Lions in the rematch on Saturday, with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Manitoba time.