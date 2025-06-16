OPP offering $50K reward in effort to revive 17-year-old cold case

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that can help solve a 2008 cold case murder in the Belleville area.

Calvin Vanness, 65, was last seen in Belleville on March 26, 2008, driving a grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with flames painted on the side.

Police say his car was found on April 1, 2008, in a commuter parking lot on Highway 38 in Kingston and investigators believe someone else was driving the vehicle for some of that time.

The OPP and Belleville police have been investigating Vanness’s disappearance as a homicide since April 2010, and they believe someone has information that will help determine what happened to him.

Police say the Ontario government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP.