CHMC says new home construction slowed in May by 0.2%

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May edged down 0.2 per cent compared with April.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 279,510 units in May compared with 280,181 in April.

The result came as annual pace of starts in cities with a population of 10,000 or greater was 259,804 in May compared with 259,916 in April.

The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 19,706.

1:41 Surge in Calgary housing starts causes concerns for city residents

CMHC says actual housing starts in May in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater totalled 23,745 up from 21,814 in May 2024.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in May was 243,407, up 0.8 per cent from April.

This report comes as the Canadian Real Estate Association reports national sales increased by 3.6 per cent in May compared to April of this year.

– With files from Global News’ Ari Rabinovitch