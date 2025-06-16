Menu

Economy

CHMC says new home construction slowed in May by 0.2%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Provinces are lagging behind feds on homebuilding, report says'
Business Matters: Provinces are lagging behind feds on homebuilding, report says
The Task Force for Housing and Climate gave the federal government a 'B' when it comes to efforts to get homes built quickly and sustainably... but no province scored above a C+. Kyle Benning has the details and more in Business Matters for May 29, 2025 – May 29, 2025
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May edged down 0.2 per cent compared with April.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 279,510 units in May compared with 280,181 in April.

The result came as annual pace of starts in cities with a population of 10,000 or greater was 259,804 in May compared with 259,916 in April.

The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 19,706.

CMHC says actual housing starts in May in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater totalled 23,745 up from 21,814 in May 2024.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in May was 243,407, up 0.8 per cent from April.

This report comes as the Canadian Real Estate Association reports national sales increased by 3.6 per cent in May compared to April of this year.

– With files from Global News’ Ari Rabinovitch

© 2025 The Canadian Press

