Canada

Canadian housing starts up 30% in April and led by big cities, CMHC says

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 11:46 am
2 min read
Canadian homebuilders were busy last month getting started on new housing units, with a 30 per cent increase in April compared to March as the housing crisis remains top of mind for many.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reports the number of new home projects that got started last month totaled 278,606 units, up from 214,205 units in March.

A “unit” is considered any residential home as small as a single apartment in a duplex or a highrise condominium up to a single detached house.

Increases in home construction were led by cities with a population of more than 10,000 people and more specifically by “multi-unit” developments, which includes any building with two or more residential units such as a duplex or apartment building, the data shows.

Housing starts in those cities were up 28 per cent in April compared to March, and up 17 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Housing starts in some of the biggest cities in Canada included Montreal with the biggest increase by 64 per cent, while Toronto saw a decline by 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver housing starts increased a more modest six per cent.

“The increased starts activity in April was driven by increases across all housing types in Quebec and the Prairie provinces, while starts in Ontario and British Columbia declined on a year-over-year basis again this month,” said Kevin Hughes, CMHC’s deputy chief economist.

Rural areas also saw a big boost in housing starts, climbing from 10,870 units in March to 18,818 in April.

Although a good sign that there could soon be more homes available to buy, many Canadians are putting off big purchases like a new house or apartment because of the economic uncertainty surrounding the trade war.

“The current economic uncertainty will have consequences for the supply and demand of new housing. CMHC will be monitoring these effects closely over the coming months,” said Hughes.

 

