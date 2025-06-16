Menu

Consumer

Home sales up 3.6% in May after ‘delayed’ start to peak season: CREA

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 11:18 am
Home sales steady in April, but buyers gain upper hand as listings rise
In April, home sales across the country held steady month-over-month, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. Compared to last year, sales are down nearly 10 per cent, with experts pointing to U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty. But a growing number of listings is giving buyers more leverage, easing bidding wars and boosting choice. Kyle Benning reports – May 16, 2025
Worries about tariffs and the trade war may have been weighing on the minds of potential home buyers and sellers, but the month of May showed some upward momentum, which could signal that the housing market is starting to warm up as summer officially approaches.

“May 2025 not only saw home sales move higher at the national level for the first time in more than six months, but prices at the national level also stopped falling,” said Shaun Cathcart, senior economist at the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“There is a sense that maybe the expected turnaround in housing activity this year was just delayed for a few months by the initial tariff chaos and uncertainty.”

According to the latest report from the Canadian Real Estate Association, national home sales in May were up 3.6 per cent compared to April of this year, and the number of new properties added to the market increased by 3.1 per cent in the same period.

Uncertainty in B.C. real estate market sees lowest home sales in a decade

The CREA also highlighted that the increase last month was led by more activity in hot markets like the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Ottawa.

This still represents a cooler market than the same time in 2024, and that’s mainly because of uncertainty about the economy due to the trade war and other factors weighing on buyers and sellers.

The national average sale price in May was 1.8 per cent lower than last year. When adjusting for seasonal factors, the Home Price Index was relatively unchanged in May compared to April of this year.

Potential buyers may have been waiting on the sidelines for concerns about the trade war to settle, as well as to see how interest rates might be affected.

As the Bank of Canada continues with its ‘wait and see’ approach in determining whether to make any changes to borrowing costs, which have a direct effect on mortgage costs, buyers who had been waiting for rates to decrease further may have been putting down offers on homes in May.

Although this is a promising sign for the housing market, the CREA findings are mostly based on national averages, and it’s important to consider individual needs and preferences.

“Overall (there were) more sellers and buyers (in May) compared to April … it seems like this may carry over into June as well,” said CREA chair Valérie Paquin.

“If you’re looking to buy or sell a property heading into the second half 2025, you’ll need to understand how national trends are — or are not — playing out locally.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

