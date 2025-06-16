Menu

Entertainment

Jagmeet Singh apologizes for attending Kendrick Lamar concert after Drake calls him out

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 12:24 pm
2 min read
‘Here for it:’ Fans welcome Kendrick Lamar to Toronto following Drake feud
Jagmeet Singh has issued an apology on social media for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto over the weekend after receiving sharp criticism from fans and rapper Drake.

Singh, the former federal NDP leader, was spotted inside the Rogers Centre during one of Lamar’s back-to-back Toronto shows, part of the Grand National Tour with SZA. It’s not clear what show he attended, but photos of Singh at the event quickly began circulating online, drawing attention to his controversial attendance.

Drake publicly weighed in on Singh’s decision by posting a screenshot of an Instagram message he sent to Singh, saying, “You’re a goof.”

Drake calls out former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert. View image in full screen
Drake calls out former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert. Drake/ Instagram Screengrab

Singh responded publicly just hours later, explaining himself in an Instagram story. “I went for SZA, not Kendrick,” Singh wrote. “I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all.”

Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh apologized after Drake called him out for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto, amid an ongoing feud between the two rappers. View image in full screen
Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh apologized after Drake called him out for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto, amid an ongoing feud between the two rappers. Jagmeet Singh / Instagram Screenshot
The apology comes amid heightened tensions in the hip-hop world.

Lamar’s Toronto shows were his first in the city since a highly publicized feud between the two rappers.

One of the most viral moments from the concerts came during Lamar’s performance of Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake. The song earned a standing ovation and chants of “one more time” from the crowd.

Despite the response, the track has sparked legal action from Drake, who is suing Universal Music Group, which represents both Lamar and SZA, claiming the song falsely portrays him as a pedophile and has endangered his safety.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested in court.

In his statement, Singh made it clear he didn’t intend to take sides but acknowledged his stance over social media.

“OVO and Drake have lifted this city and Canada,” Singh said. “For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

– With files from the Canadian Press

