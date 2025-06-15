Severe thunderstorm watches issued for central and southern Alberta on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of central and southern Alberta on Sunday, stretching from just south of Edson in the north to just north of Lethbridge in the south.

The cities of Calgary and Red Deer are included in the watch area.

View image in full screen Residents across a large swath of central and southern Alberta are being advised to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday after Environment Canada issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches. Environment Canada

The national weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The warning said large hail and damaging winds are also possible, and that driving conditions may be difficult.

View image in full screen This photo, provided by Charlene Tondu, shows the damage done to her family’s garden by a severe hail storm that rolled through Okotoks around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Environment Canada issued more severe thunderstorm watches for a large part of Alberta on Sunday. Courtesy: Chalene Tondu

Sunday is the third day of active weather, watches and warnings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Friday a series of severe thunderstorms that swept through prompted Environment Canada to issue tornado warnings for an area of eastern Alberta, near Hanna.

Although there were several reports posted on social media of funnel clouds being spotted, there are no confirmed reports of any twisters touching down.

Parts of Alberta were hit by damaging hail on Saturday, including the neighbourhood of Drake Landing in Okotoks, where Charlene Tondu, who was celebrating her grandson’s birthday with family, said a storm rolled through around 2:30 p.m., dumping several inches of hail that destroyed her family’s gardens.

Story continues below advertisement