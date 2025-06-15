Severe thunderstorm watches issued for central and southern Alberta on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of central and southern Alberta on Sunday, stretching from just south of Edson in the north to just north of Lethbridge in the south.
The cities of Calgary and Red Deer are included in the watch area.
The national weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into evening.
The warning said large hail and damaging winds are also possible, and that driving conditions may be difficult.
Sunday is the third day of active weather, watches and warnings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
On Friday a series of severe thunderstorms that swept through prompted Environment Canada to issue tornado warnings for an area of eastern Alberta, near Hanna.
Although there were several reports posted on social media of funnel clouds being spotted, there are no confirmed reports of any twisters touching down.
Parts of Alberta were hit by damaging hail on Saturday, including the neighbourhood of Drake Landing in Okotoks, where Charlene Tondu, who was celebrating her grandson’s birthday with family, said a storm rolled through around 2:30 p.m., dumping several inches of hail that destroyed her family’s gardens.
