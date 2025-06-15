Menu

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for central and southern Alberta on Sunday

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 15, 2025 3:51 pm
1 min read
Photos taken by Charlene Tondu showing several inched of hail that fell on Okotoks Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm rolled through about 2:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Photos taken by Charlene Tondu show several inches of hail that fell on the Okotoks neighbourhood of Drake Landing on June 14, 2025, during a severe thunderstorm. Courtesy Charlene Tondu
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of central and southern Alberta on Sunday, stretching from just south of Edson in the north to just north of Lethbridge in the south.

The cities of Calgary and Red Deer are included in the watch area.

Residents across a large swath of central and southern Alberta are being advised to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday after Environment Canada issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches. View image in full screen
Residents across a large swath of central and southern Alberta are being advised to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday after Environment Canada issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches. Environment Canada

The national weather agency said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into evening.

The warning said large hail and damaging winds are also possible, and that driving conditions may be difficult.

This photo, provided by Charlene Tondu, shows the damage done to her family's garden by a severe hail storm that rolled through Okotoks around 2:30 p.m on Saturday. Environment Canada issued more severe thunderstorm watches for a large part of Alberta on Sunday. View image in full screen
This photo, provided by Charlene Tondu, shows the damage done to her family’s garden by a severe hail storm that rolled through Okotoks around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Environment Canada issued more severe thunderstorm watches for a large part of Alberta on Sunday. Courtesy: Chalene Tondu

Sunday is the third day of active weather, watches and warnings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

On Friday a series of severe thunderstorms that swept through prompted Environment Canada to issue tornado warnings for an area of eastern Alberta, near  Hanna.

Although there were several reports posted on social media of funnel clouds being spotted, there are no confirmed reports of any twisters touching down.

Parts of Alberta were hit by damaging hail on Saturday, including the neighbourhood of Drake Landing in Okotoks, where Charlene Tondu, who was celebrating her grandson’s birthday with family, said a storm rolled through around 2:30 p.m., dumping several inches of hail that destroyed her family’s gardens.

