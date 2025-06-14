SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Squamish wildfire fight helped by cooler weather, but emergency remains

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2025 5:46 pm
1 min read
How weather conditions are helping Squamish wildfire fight
The arrival of cool, damp weather is helping wildfire crews battling to get control of the Dryden Creek wildfire in Squamish. Paul Johnson reports.
Officials say a wildfire near Squamish, B.C., which forced the evacuation of the nearby Alice Lake Provincial Park and triggered a local state of emergency earlier this week appears to have stabilized after help from cool, cloudy weather conditions.

The District of Squamish says the Dryden Creek wildfire has held steady at 0.6 square kilometres in size since Friday.

It says the BC Wildfire Service anticipates reclassifying the blaze as being held in the coming days.

The district says 65 B.C. wildland firefighters, five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment are on scene to work alongside Squamish Fire Rescue staff to contain the fire.

Although weather conditions seem favourable for firefighting efforts, the district says a state of local emergency remains in place and many nearby properties are still under an evacuation alert.

The district is warning visitors to be mindful of the emergency response effort underway and stay away from closed trails so as not to strain resources.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is suspected to be human-caused, which has led to a police investigation and an appeal for information from the Squamish RCMP.

The blaze near Squamish is one of 94 wildfires burning throughout B.C., most of which are in the province’s northeast.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

