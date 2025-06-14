Squamish wildfire fight helped by cooler weather, but emergency remains

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a wildfire near Squamish, B.C., which forced the evacuation of the nearby Alice Lake Provincial Park and triggered a local state of emergency earlier this week appears to have stabilized after help from cool, cloudy weather conditions.

The District of Squamish says the Dryden Creek wildfire has held steady at 0.6 square kilometres in size since Friday.

It says the BC Wildfire Service anticipates reclassifying the blaze as being held in the coming days.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The district says 65 B.C. wildland firefighters, five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment are on scene to work alongside Squamish Fire Rescue staff to contain the fire.

Although weather conditions seem favourable for firefighting efforts, the district says a state of local emergency remains in place and many nearby properties are still under an evacuation alert.

Story continues below advertisement

The district is warning visitors to be mindful of the emergency response effort underway and stay away from closed trails so as not to strain resources.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is suspected to be human-caused, which has led to a police investigation and an appeal for information from the Squamish RCMP.

The blaze near Squamish is one of 94 wildfires burning throughout B.C., most of which are in the province’s northeast.