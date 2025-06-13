Black bear killed after attacking woman in Maple Ridge backyard

See more sharing options

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it had to kill a black bear after the sow seriously injured a woman in her Maple Ridge backyard.

The attack happened Thursday night at a home near 222 Street and Abernathy Way.

Conservation officers say the bear swiped the woman on the side of the face, leaving her with serious facial lacerations.

The woman was treated in hospital and is recovering.

Conservation officers are now trying to locate the bear’s two cubs.

Anyone who sees the orphaned animals is asked to call the B.C. Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277