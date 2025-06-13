Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment

Black bear killed after attacking woman in Maple Ridge backyard

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
FILE - A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., in June, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., in June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it had to kill a black bear after the sow seriously injured a woman in her Maple Ridge backyard.

The attack happened Thursday night at a home near 222 Street and Abernathy Way.

Conservation officers say the bear swiped the woman on the side of the face, leaving her with serious facial lacerations.

Woman attacked by black bear in Anmore
The woman was treated in hospital and is recovering.

Conservation officers are now trying to locate the bear’s two cubs.

Anyone who sees the orphaned animals is asked to call the B.C. Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277

 

