Fire

Camp Molly provides female, non-binary youth with hands-on experience in firefighting

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 6:48 pm
1 min read
Camp Molly providing young female and non-binary youth with hands-on experience in firefighting
Sixteen young women and non-binary youth are taking part in the four day program Camp Molly this week at the Regional Training Facility outside of Saskatoon.

The program gives them hands-on exposure to the many opportunities in fire service across the province.

The camp is run by the Saskatoon Airport Fire Department with help from emergency services, including the Saskatoon Fire Department, Warman Fire Rescue, Martensville Fire Department, Dalmeny Fire and Rescue, Medavie, and STARS.

Check on the video above for the full story.

