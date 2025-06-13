BC Conservative Party calls for IH CEO to resign immediately amid doctor shortage

Send this page to someone via email

BC Conservative Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew is calling for the immediate resignation of Interior Health CEO Susan Brown, citing what he describes as a growing crisis within the region’s healthcare system.

“There’s a crisis happening right here and right now, and we need change right now,” Dew said. “It’s not really possible to turn around an organization on your way out the door.”

Brown is set to retire in six months, but Dew argues the system can’t afford to wait. His call for action follows a temporary closure of Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit due to a doctor shortage — a situation that has triggered public warnings from health-care workers and physicians about deteriorating conditions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Every time we hear from the Ministry or Interior Health, they’re talking about hiring new doctors or nurses. They’re not focused on retaining people who are working in the system now — or those who’ve already left,” Dew said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dew has sent a formal letter to Health Minister Josie Osborne urging her to intervene if Brown does not step down voluntarily. He’s requesting that an interim CEO be appointed to lead Interior Health until a permanent replacement is found.

In response, Osborne issued a statement expressing her support for the current leadership team.

“I’ve communicated my full expectations and support to Interior Health’s board of directors and senior leadership,” Osborne said, adding that the Ministry of Health is prepared to provide a neutral mediator to assist with collaboration if needed.

“At all times — and especially times like this — it is vital that we all work together on solutions, both short-term and long-term. Attacking individuals publicly does nothing to help move us forward. We remain committed to supporting the dialogue and processes in place, and to building a stronger health-care system that works better for frontline workers and patients,” said Osborne.

Dew remains unconvinced.

“By the time we’re having the kinds of crucial conversations needed to reset the organization — that’s spring or summer of next year,” he said. “People here cannot wait six months, nine months, 12 months to get this organization back on track.”

Interior Health did not provide comment in time for publication.