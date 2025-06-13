Edmonton Fringe Fest reveals ‘Fringe Full of Stars’ theme for 2025, gives fundraising update

Send this page to someone via email

As one of the most well-attended events on Edmonton’s festival calendar each year, the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival teased its upcoming incarnation on Friday by revealing its theme for 2025: “A Fringe Full of Stars.”

“(The theme) is a very vast look at our existence,” explained Murray Utas, the artistic director with Edmonton Fringe Theatre. “It makes sense with the global nature of our festival.

“Everything that you are interested in — and more — you can find here, and I think that is the best thing about the Fringe.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Everything that you are interested in — and more — you can find here, and I think that is the best thing about the Fringe."

In a news release, festival organizers said the theme is about conveying the idea that Edmonton’s Fringe is more than just a festival.

“This is a galaxy born on the fringes of imagination,” the release said. “We are ‘A Fringe Full of Stars,’ and your light belongs here. Shine on with us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers held an event Friday morning to unveil the festival’s 2025 theme, complete with an artistic dance performance.

The 44th Edmonton Fringe Festival takes place Aug. 14-24, with plans to present 223 theatre productions in 40 venues. In all 1,600 artists will perform at the festival, which is centred around theatre but also embraces music, dance, comedy and street performances.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Edmonton’s Fringe is the longest-running Fringe theatre festival in North America and organizers say it has a reputation as one of the top five Fringe festivals in the world.

This year’s festival will include a free, nightly music series at McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona, and will see the Indigenous-centred pêhonân performance series make its return, as will KidsFringe, described by organizers as “a festival within a festival for little Fringers” and their caregivers.

Story continues below advertisement

‘Sustain Fringe’ campaign continues

Last year, the festival launched a fundraising campaign dubbed “Sustain Fringe,” asking the community to donate to the festival, sponsor it, or volunteer time to help it stay afloat amid skyrocketing expenses and dwindling funding.

Organizers revealed Friday that the campaign started with 34 monthly donors but now has more than 540 monthly donors.

“The support of our monthly donors is crucial to ensuring we continue to thrive as one of the most influential cultural and tourism drivers in the country,” said Megan Dart, the executive director of Fringe Theatre. “We are deeply grateful for the generous support of our donors and sponsors. Thanks to you, the Fringe Festival will return to the heart of Old Strathcona again this August.

“While we’re celebrating this incredible milestone in support of our Sustain Fringe campaign, we have a long way to go yet.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While we're celebrating this incredible milestone in support of our Sustain Fringe campaign, we have a long way to go yet."

Dart said expenses continue to outpace funding but hopes the community will increasingly continue to show its support for the event.

“We’ve built this festival on duct tape and dreams since we first exploded onto the scene in 1982, but we need the continued help of our community if we’re going to sustain the Edmonton Fringe Festival for generations to come,” she said.