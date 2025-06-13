Menu

Canada

Canada Post unveils 1st of 3 new stamps coming later this month

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario Science Centre Hosts Indigenous-Led Celebration for National Indigenous History Month'
Ontario Science Centre Hosts Indigenous-Led Celebration for National Indigenous History Month
June marks National Indigenous History Month, a time to honour, celebrate and learn from the cultures, traditions and knowledge of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. – Jun 5, 2025
Canada Post on Friday unveiled the first of three new stamps to be released later this month.

The stamps are part of a series to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, which takes place on June 21, with each one paying tribute to Indigenous leaders.

At a celebration in Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island in the Northwest Territories, Canada Post unveiled the stamp honouring Indigenous leader and Inuit drum dance teacher, Julia Haogak Ogina.

Canada Post unveiled an upcoming stamp honouring Indigenous leader, Julia Haogak Ogina. View image in full screen
Canada Post unveiled an upcoming stamp honouring Indigenous leader, Julia Haogak Ogina. Canada Post

“Ogina worked hard to protect and promote her culture and language,” Canada Post said in its statement.

“(She) is known for her efforts to retrieve and preserve drum dance songs and the creation of a regional language framework and programs promoting oral learning and knowledge transfer.”

The new Canada Post stamp features a photograph of Ogina in her drum dancing attire at the festival, QAGGIQ 2021 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. View image in full screen
The new Canada Post stamp features a photograph of Ogina in her drum dancing attire at the festival, QAGGIQ 2021 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Canada Post
Canada Post said the series of stamps, which first launched in 2022, honour the dedication and contributions of Indigenous leaders in “preserving their culture and improving the quality of life of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.”

Another stamp commemorating Metis leader Sophie McDougall will be celebrated in Prince Albert, Sask., on June 17.

Then, on June 19, a stamp recognizing Alberta First Nations leader Bruce Starlight will be celebrated in Tsúut’ínà Nation, Alta.

The three-stamp series is set for release on June 20, and is the fourth set in a multi-year Indigenous Leaders series, according to Canada Post, which says the new stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and select postal outlets across Canada starting June 20.

