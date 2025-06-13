‘Canada Strong Pass’ details coming next week after Carney campaign pledge

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is set to announce details of its promised “Canada Strong Pass” next week and the tourism initiative is expected to take effect later this month.

“Our Canada Strong Pass will make it easier for Canadians to make memories here at home, support Canadian tourism, and show our Canadian pride. This summer, let’s choose Canada,” said Rechie Valdez, secretary of state for small business and tourism, in a statement.

A Liberal government spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the pass will be available from June 20 until the end of August.

During the recent federal election, Prime Minister Mark Carney promised to introduce a single pass that would give young people under 18 free seats on Via Rail when travelling with their parents, and free access to Canada’s national galleries and museums.

The Liberal platform said the party would also introduce “heavily discounted” access to museums and galleries for Canadians aged 18 to 24.

Carney, who pitched the idea as a way to unite Canadians in the face of threats from the U.S., said his government also would reduce prices for camping in national parks for all Canadians from June to August.

Carney said during the campaign that Canadians would have free access to national parks and historic sites during the summer.

The spokesperson said those promises will all be covered by the “Canada Strong Pass.”

A spokesperson for Via Rail Canada said the national passenger rail service is “proud” to support the plan as it encourages young Canadians and their families to discover the country.

The government spokesperson said details of the initiative will be announced in the coming days.

In 2017, Via Rail offered unlimited travel passes for youth during the month of July to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. While the organization said it planned originally to make 1,867 passes available, it extended the offer due to high demand and more than 4,000 Canadians purchased passes.

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault’s director of communications said there has been an “incredible show of unity” from Canadians since the beginning of the year.

“We look forward to delivering on our commitment to the Canada Strong Pass to make it even easier for Canadian families to choose Canada as they plan their summer travels,” Alisson Lévesque said.

– With files from Global News’ Ari Rabinovitch