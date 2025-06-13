Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia’s offshore wind transmission line could cost $10B: Houston

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 7:47 am
2 min read
Two companies hoping to help N.S. reach renewable energy goals with wind farm proposal
RELATED: Two companies hoping to help N.S. reach renewable energy goals with wind farm proposal – Aug 23, 2023
It could cost between $5 billion and $10 billion to build a transmission line that would connect Nova Scotia’s proposed offshore wind farms with the rest of the country, Premier Tim Houston says.

The rough estimate follows his announcement last week that Nova Scotia wants to license enough offshore turbines to produce 40 gigawatts of electricity — eight times more than what was originally planned.

“It’s a concept,” Houston said after a cabinet meeting Thursday. “It’s a very powerful concept …. My objective, initially, was to capture the imagination of Nova Scotians.”

He said he floated the idea on June 2 also to get the attention of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has asked provincial and territorial leaders to submit bids for big infrastructure projects that could be fast-tracked to kick-start the economy — if deemed in the national interest.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think Nova Scotians are pretty inspired by what’s possible,” Houston said. “This would change Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada and provide green, renewable energy that the world is looking for.”

The Progressive Conservative premier has said he wants Ottawa to help cover the costs of the “Wind West” project, saying the excess electricity could supply 27 per cent of Canada’s total demand.

Trending Now

If the 10-year plan is successful, Nova Scotia would become an “energy superpower” that no longer requires federal equalization payments, he said.

“We could get off of that transfer system over the next 20 years if we pursued the opportunities that are available to us.”

Houston went on to say Nova Scotia’s offshore is blessed with strong, remarkably steady winds that could be harnessed by “hundreds” of turbines positioned in water about 100 metres deep, about 25 kilometres offshore.

“It blows a lot,” he said, adding that the fishing industry would have to be consulted about the new plan. “The potential is so significant and the timing is now.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

