Edmonton psychic shared predictions of Stanley Cup final

As Oilers fans are doubling down on rituals and superstitions to manifest a win, and Masha Shustich predicts it’s going to be an uphill battle.
The psychic at the Russian Tea Room in Edmonton said her readings are “80 to 90 per cent accurate” and unfortunately, the Florida Panthers have the stars lining up in their favour.
She did stress for fans to not get discouraged, as there is a lot of optimism.
Shustich suggests the Oilers be more aggressive, working on offense, and “to not be nice Canadians.”
Shustich said the team also has better chances when they’re at home.
