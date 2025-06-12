Menu

Canada

As N.S. farmers struggle, report urges steps to help increase stagnant local sales

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 4:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fruit farmers dealing with wet and cold spring in Nova Scotia'
Fruit farmers dealing with wet and cold spring in Nova Scotia
Wet and cold spring weather has kept everyone behind on their outdoor plans, especially fruit farmers. But some says it’s too soon to tell if ere will be less produce for apple picking season. Kendra Gannon reports. – Jun 3, 2025
A new report says that struggling Nova Scotia farmers could benefit from selling more produce in local markets.

The report was released by the Ecology Action Centre.

It cites Statistics Canada data indicating the province’s farming industry has been losing money on average between 2017 and 2024.

The study says farmers in Nova Scotia are largely facing the biggest deficits in the country.

Lead author Vicki Madziak also documented steep declines in acreage between 2011 and 2021 and a decrease in the amount of land being used for crops over the same period.

The report cites research showing how farmers could increase profits by improving local sales since there would be fewer intermediaries taking a cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

