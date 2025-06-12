As N.S. farmers struggle, report urges steps to help increase stagnant local sales

See more sharing options

A new report says that struggling Nova Scotia farmers could benefit from selling more produce in local markets.

The report was released by the Ecology Action Centre.

It cites Statistics Canada data indicating the province’s farming industry has been losing money on average between 2017 and 2024.

The study says farmers in Nova Scotia are largely facing the biggest deficits in the country.

Lead author Vicki Madziak also documented steep declines in acreage between 2011 and 2021 and a decrease in the amount of land being used for crops over the same period.

The report cites research showing how farmers could increase profits by improving local sales since there would be fewer intermediaries taking a cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.