MLA expelled from BC Conservatives launches new ‘OneBC’ party

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been yet another shakeup in British Columbia politics.

Two out of three MLAs who split with the BC Conservative Party earlier this year have launched their own new political party, dubbed “OneBC.”

The party’s website went live on Thursday.

OneBC has already registered with Elections B.C., with Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie listed as interim party leader.

“OneBC is for British Columbians who are proud of their history and aren’t afraid to fight for a prosperous and beautiful future,” Brodie said in a message posted to social media.

“I knew it was time to build something new to reverse the flight of capital, talent and young people, to combat the globalist assault on our history, culture and families, to rebuild our corrupted institutions and crumbling infrastructure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Among a long list of policy positions, Brodie pledged her party would “defund the reconciliation industry,” implement a 50 per cent tax cut on incomes under $100,000, “eradicate gender ideology and woke policies” from schools, introduce private health care options and end mail-in and early voting.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kelwona-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong was also listed on the website alongside Brodie.

The duo were both elected as BC Conservatives in the 2024 provincial election.

2:37 MLA booted from B.C. Conservatives over residential school comments, 2 more quit

Brodie was expelled from the party in March over comments regarding residential schools, with leader John Rustad saying she had decided to “publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses, including child sex abuse.”

Armstrong and Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy both subsequently quit the BC Conservatives in solidarity.

Story continues below advertisement

Kealy, however, is not joining the new party and says he will remain as an independent in the legislature.

“Right now I’m just not ready to commit to another party until I actually see what the party’s about, who’s on the board of directors, the key contributors to the new party are identified, see the party constitution — these are all critical issues,” he said.

“Where they decide to go with it, that’s completely up to them. I’m going to pursue the same route that I have been, and that’s to do my job properly as an MLA for Peace River North and represent my constituents.“

Conservative strategist Anthony Koch accused Brodie of splitting with the BC Conservatives over “ego” but presenting her new venture as an “ideological crusade” focused on “niche issues that people find in the nether webs” of social media platforms like X.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Conservative Party of British Columbia is probably the most right-wing party in the country, federally or provincially,” he said.

“I think we ran the most right-wing populist campaign that’s been run in Canada in several decades. So if that’s not good enough for you, I don’t really know what to say.”

British Columbia’s next provincial election is scheduled for the fall of 2028.