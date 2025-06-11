Large police presence descends on Surrey neighbourhood after shooting at business

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police were called to a shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

There was a large police presence, including officers from the Surrey Police Service, the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit and an emergency response team.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Multiple ambulances were also called to the scene.

The response was concentrated outside a commercial building on 84 Avenue near 159 Street.

The number and nature of any potential injuries remain unclear.

Surrey police are expected to provide an update Wednesday evening.