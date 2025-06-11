Menu

Crime

Large police presence descends on Surrey neighbourhood after shooting at business

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 8:50 pm
1 min read
Surrey Police Service and RCMP officers outside a business in the 15900 block of 84th Avenue on Wednesday, June 11. View image in full screen
Surrey Police Service and RCMP officers outside a business in the 15900 block of 84th Avenue on Wednesday, June 11. Shane MacKichan
Police were called to a shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

There was a large police presence, including officers from the Surrey Police Service, the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit and an emergency response team.

Multiple ambulances were also called to the scene.

The response was concentrated outside a commercial building on 84 Avenue near 159 Street.

The number and nature of any potential injuries remain unclear.

Surrey police are expected to provide an update Wednesday evening.

 

