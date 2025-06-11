Menu

Canada

A thousand baby chicks flown from Alberta to Kelowna amid looming Canada Post strike

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 8:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Chickening out on snail mail: Man airlifts 1K chicks to Penticton amid Canada Post strike fears'
Chickening out on snail mail: Man airlifts 1K chicks to Penticton amid Canada Post strike fears
WATCH: The looming postal strike has made some businesses uneasy and as a result, this feedway in Penticton is having its chicks delivered by plane. Victoria Femia reports.
A thousand baby chicks recently took to the skies, flying from Alberta to Kelowna on a WestJet flight — and they landed chirping happily.

“They all look pretty happy — they had a nice flight in,” said Johnny Aantjes, owner of the Feedway in Penticton, B.C.

The Feedway is a pet and livestock feed business that also sells farm-fresh eggs, baby chicks and chickens.

With the threat of a Canada Post strike looming, Aantjes made the call to switch from ground transport to air — a decision that’s quickly becoming the new norm for the farm.

“Now that we’ve tried this out a couple times, we’ll probably do this all the time,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post, union exchange arbitration proposals as they return to talks'
Canada Post, union exchange arbitration proposals as they return to talks

Canada Post told Global News that contingency plans are in place in the event of a strike.

“Canada Post is currently operating as usual,” reads the statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have signed memorandums of agreement (MOA) that cover contingency plans for the safety of live animals in the event of a service disruption resulting from a strike or lockout.”

Trending Now

But concerns remain. A recent U.S. incident — in which thousands of chicks were found dead in a postal truck after failing to reach their destination in Delaware — has left the Canadian farmer uneasy.

“It can happen anywhere, I’m sure,” Aantjes said. “But this just seems to be the better choice for us for now.”

The postal journey for the chicks would have taken upwards of 16 to 17 hours, compared to just one hour in the air.

“I’m not sure of the conditions in the vans, but in the summer, the shorter travel time the better,” he said.

After their high-flying journey, the chicks arrived safely, chirping contentedly as they were unboxed at their new home.



